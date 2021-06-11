Man injured, possible suspect detained after shooting outside 'after hours' bar in north Harris County

Deputies said it is likely the gunman and the victim will both face charges for the shooting.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A gunman and his victim are both likely facing charges after a shooting outside an "after-hours" bar early Friday morning in north Harris County, deputies said.

According to investigators, the shooting started as a verbal argument between the two men inside the bar in the 400 block of FM 1960.

Both men then exited the bar where deputies said they continued to argue before one of the men was shot in the leg.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, both men were armed with guns.

The man who was shot walked to a 7-Eleven across the street and called 911. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he is expected to survive.

The alleged shooter ran away but was later found by deputies behind a building and detained.

Deputies could not confirm the type of charges the men face but said both would likely be charged.

