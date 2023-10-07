HPD: Officers heard bullets fly by their heads when man outside apparent after-hours bar was shot

"From what the officers described, the rounds came dangerously close to them," said HPD Assistant Chief K.L. Seafous.

HOUSTON — While responding to a disturbance call at what Houston police said appeared to be an after-hours bar Saturday morning, officers heard bullets fly past their heads.

This happened around 5 a.m. outside the business off the Gulf Freeway near Edgebrook.

Police said a man had been shot in the arm in the back of the parking lot. He was taken to an area hospital and is expected to be OK.

When the officers heard the shooting, HPD said they rushed outside but the suspect had already taken off.

Police said it's unclear whether the man was the target of the shooting or if he was just an innocent bystander. They also said it's unclear whether the shooter intentionally fired at officers.

"From what the officers described, the rounds came dangerously close to them," said HPD Assistant Chief K.L. Seafous. "They could actually hear the rounds whizzing by their heads."

Police only described the suspect as a man wearing dark clothing. Investigators were working to gather witness statements and surveillance video from the area.

