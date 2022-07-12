FedEx van video shows man taking 7-year-old Athena Strand, details of murder revealed in affidavit

Surveillance video from Tanner Horner's van shows him taking her inside the vehicle, the affidavit states.

WISE COUNTY, Texas — Warning: This article contains graphic language.

The arrest affidavits have been made public for Tanner Horner, which details how police believe the man abducted and killed 7-year-old Athena Strand inside his van.

While searching for Athena, police became aware that a FedEx package had been delivered to the house, and contacted the contracting company to find out who had made the delivery and which van was used, the affidavit stated.

After finding the van, the affidavit states police were able to acquire footage from the van's surveillance camera showing the 31-year-old Horner taking Athena into the vehicle.

Horner was later located and confessed to investigators he had taken Athena and that she was dead, the report details. He told police he had accidentally hit Athena with his truck while he was backing up. While she was not seriously injured, Horner told police he had panicked and put Athena in the van.

Horner further told investigators Athena was talking to him after she was hit, even telling him her name. Once inside the van, Horner told police he tried to break Athena's neck, and when that didn't work, strangled her with his bare hands in the back of the van.

Horner told police multiple times he strangled Athena because she was going to tell her father about being hit by the FedEx truck Horner was driving, the affidavit stated.

Police have charged Horner with capital murder and aggravated kidnapping, and have said they will be seeking the death penalty for him if he's convicted.