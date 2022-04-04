Bond set at $750,000 for man accused of killing Pct. 7 Deputy Constable Jennifer Chavis

Adolfo Serrano, 36, was expected to appear in court Monday but waived his appearance.

HOUSTON — The man accused of killing Precinct 7 Deputy Constable Jennifer Chavis has been given a $750,000 bond, according to court records.

Adolfo Serrano, who has been charged with intoxication manslaughter, was expected to appear in court Monday but waived his appearance.

Serrano was allegedly driving drunk when he crashed into the back of Chavis' patrol unit Saturday on Beltway 8 near Fondren, causing the vehicle to go up in flames.

Chavis was reportedly in a position to intercept Serrano after witnesses called 911 to report his vehicle veering in and out of lanes.

"This deputy was there ready to get in right behind and stop him," Sean Teare with the District Attorney's Vehicular Crimes Unit said. "And instead he crashed right into the back of her."

Investigators said they interviewed Serrano at the hospital and he admitted to hitting a car on the shoulder.

"The defendant had red eyes, slurred speech ... admitted to drinking an alcoholic beverage," the prosecutor said on Monday.

Serrano has a lengthy criminal history, including a prior DWI conviction.

Prosecutors had asked for no bond during Serrano's court setting Monday, but his defense attorney argued that Serrano has four sons that depend on him.

The judge granted him a bond.

What we know about Deputy Jennifer Chavis

Deputy Chavis was a wife and mom. She had a 4-year-old son and was raising her 11-year-old nephew.

She was also a veteran that is remembered as a hero.

The community has been heartbroken by this terrible news. Monday, some members even stopped by the constable's office to offer their condolences.

"When one of our servants loses their lives in the line of duty trying to serve and protect we are obligated as a community to express our support," said Abdul Haleem Muhammad, Minister Muhammad Mosque No. 45.

If Serrano bonds out, he has a long list of conditions, including not driving without the court's permission.