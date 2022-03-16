1 dead in Greenway Plaza shooting, suspect on the run

HOUSTON — One person was shot to death Wednesday in a Greenway Plaza office building, and police were actively looking for the shooter, according to Houston police.
It began around noon in the 3800 block of Cummins at a building known as Twenty Greenway Plaza.
Dozens of officers and SWAT members had converged in the area of Cummins and Portsmouth along with Houston firefighters and medics.
There was no immediate word on what led to the shooting or a description of the shooter.
This is a developing story and will be updated.