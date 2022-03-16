1 dead in Greenway Plaza shooting, suspect on the run

The victim was shot at a business in the 8300 block of Cummins, according to Houston police. Here's what we know so far.

HOUSTON — One person was shot to death Wednesday in a Greenway Plaza office building, and police were actively looking for the shooter, according to Houston police.

It began around noon in the 3800 block of Cummins at a building known as Twenty Greenway Plaza.

Dozens of officers and SWAT members had converged in the area of Cummins and Portsmouth along with Houston firefighters and medics.

HPD SWAT and @HoustonFire on location of a shooting at a business at 3800 Cummins. HFD has confirned one DOA and officers are searching for the suspect. citizens are asked avoid the area. NOT AN ACTIVE SHOOTER INCIDENT AT THIS TIME pic.twitter.com/a7T4cU7YEY — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) March 16, 2022

There was no immediate word on what led to the shooting or a description of the shooter.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

