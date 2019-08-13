FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — An unnamed "active law enforcement officer" is among 64 people arrested in a human trafficking sweep in Fort Bend County, county officials said.

At least five adults and two juveniles were rescued from sex trafficking in the multi-agency sweep that brought together the Fort Bend County Constable’s Office Precinct and the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office, along with the Human Trafficking Rescue Alliance member law enforcement agencies.

The sweep -- dubbed "Operation Freedom" -- took place during a three-week period in July.

Charges filed over the course of this operation included promotion of prostitution, compelling prostitution, various narcotics charges, evading, fraud, forgery and failure to identify.

At least four "criminal gang members" were also among the 64 people arrested in the sweep, Fort Bend Constable Wayne Thompson said in a statement issued Tuesday evening.

More information is expected to be released by the Fort Bend County Constable's Office on Friday.

