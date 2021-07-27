Acres Homes shooting victim taken to hospital by private vehicle, later dies

When officers arrived, they found blood in the street along with two types of shell casings.

HOUSTON — Investigators are in the Acres Homes community early Tuesday after a deadly shooting was reported.

Houston police responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of Carmel Street around 2:15 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found blood in the street along with two types of shell casings, but no victim was found.

Police later learned a person with gunshot wounds arrived at the hospital by private vehicle and later died.

Currently, no further information about the shooting has been released. No arrests have been announced.

