Acres Homes shooting victim taken to hospital by private vehicle, later dies

HOUSTON — Investigators are in the Acres Homes community early Tuesday after a deadly shooting was reported.
Houston police responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of Carmel Street around 2:15 a.m.
When officers arrived, they found blood in the street along with two types of shell casings, but no victim was found.
Police later learned a person with gunshot wounds arrived at the hospital by private vehicle and later died.
Currently, no further information about the shooting has been released. No arrests have been announced.