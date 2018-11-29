Victims’ advocates are reacting strongly to today’s unprecedented search of the Archdiocese headquarters in downtown Houston. Advocate Michael Norris told KHOU that he felt “jubilation” when he learned about the search.

“I’ve been waiting a long time for this to happen, he said.

Norris is the head of Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, also known as SNAP. He says that he suffered sexual abuse at the hands of his priest when he was a child. Ultimately, his priest was prosecuted in a court of law and sent to prison. However, Norris says even then, Church leaders at his Archdiocese never found his claims to be “credible.”

“They have different standards of what credibility is,” said Norris. He added,“They should be looking out for victims. Their priests are raping our children. Period. That’s what it is. Instead of taking care of the situation, they’re trying to hide and protect the Church.”

He wants investigators to find out more about Father LaRosa-Lopez’s past and about any other priests who have been accused of child sex abuse.

Today’s search is unprecedented in Texas. Norris says he hopes it leads to the transparency the Catholic Church promised after the recent sex abuse scandal in Pennsylvania.

“They’re not going to divulge this information unless we force them to. There’s dirt there. Let’s find it and get it exposed. We all need to know about it,” Norris told us.

Parishioners at the Cathedral around the corner from where the search took place said they’re praying reforms are made to help end the sex abuse crisis. Many we spoke with are calling for civil authorities to investigate all abuse allegations and not just Church leaders.

“You do wrong, you should be taken to through legal system,” said Beatrice Bownds.

