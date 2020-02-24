HOUSTON — A 41-year-old man was arrested after he was found hiding in the trunk of a vehicle at a west Houston park.
According to Harris County Constable Ted Heap, Tony Chavis was arrested Sunday afternoon at Bear Creek Park.
Heap said a deputy at the park recognized a vehicle that matched the description of a vehicle that was involved in at least a half dozen car burglaries in neighborhood parks earlier this month.
When deputies pulled the vehicle over, authorities said several purses and other identification cards were found.
During the search, Chavis was found hiding in the trunk with a purse that was stolen in a burglary earlier that afternoon.
Deputies determined the purse that was found with Chavis was stolen from a car that was parked nearby. The purse was returned to its rightful owner.
Chavis was arrested and was charged with felony fraud. He also has an open warrant out of Austin, authorities said.
