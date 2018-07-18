HOUSTON - On Wednesday, a suspected serial killer appeared on court less than 24 hours after his arrest.

Jose Rodriguez, 46, appeared in PC court overnight. He is being held in jail without bond after his arrest Tuesday morning.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Rodriguez faces two capital murder charges for the deaths of Pamela Johnson and Edward Magana. A capital murder charge is pending in the death of Allie Barrow.

Two 911 callers spotted him Tuesday morning and alerted deputies. He was arrested by Deputy Jorge Reyes after a 14-minute chase.

“When I left my house last night for my shift, I told my wife ‘I’m gonna catch him,’” a softspoken Reyes said during a news conference Tuesday. "Sure enough, I did."

RAW VIDEO: Jose Gilberto Rodriguez appears in court

