HOUSTON — The suspect accused of shooting a Harris County Precinct 5 deputy earlier this month is now facing federal charges.

Keith Lamar Thomas was arrested last week.

Thomas, 25, is charged with two counts of aggravated robbery and one count of aggravated assault of a police officer. He's also charged with interference with commerce by robbery and discharging a firearm during or in relation to the robbery, both of which are federal crimes.

The deputy was shot on October 16 while working a security job at Five Guys restaurant in the 2900 block of North Shepherd.

Police say the off-duty deputy confronted Thomas outside after he held up customers and employees inside the burger chain.

The deputy constable was shot in the arm and rushed to Memorial Hermann Hospital.

Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap said they’re hopeful the injured deputy will be released from the hospital soon. He thanked everyone for their prayers.

“This deputy is a dedicated, hard-working and well-respected member of our Precinct 5 family. He showed bravery and courage in trying to stop this robbery without anyone getting hurt,” Heap said after the shooting. “We are all thankful that he is going to be all right."

Thomas was identified by HPD officers and ATF investigators and arrested last Tuesday.

Thomas is set to appear before a federal magistrate judge at 10 a.m. Monday.

