HCSO: Arrest made in May murder of A/C repairman in Greater Mission Bend

HCSO investigators say the 51-year-old victim was on a service call on May 12 when the suspect approached him near his truck and shot him several times.

MISSION BEND, Texas — An arrest was made on Thursday in the May murder of an A/C repairman in west Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Gonzalez said investigators have charged 18-year-old Elijah Jacob Thornton with the murder of 51-year-old Wagil Aly. According to HCSO, Thornton has been booked into the Harris County jail.

What happened

HCSO investigators Aly was on a service call in the Greater Mission Bend area on May 12 when Thornton approached him near his truck and shot him several times. Aly was taken by Life Flight to Memorial Hermann Hospital but he didn't survive.

Arrest update: HCSO Investigators charged Elijah Jacob Thornton (18) with murder in the shooting death of Wagil Aly (51). Aly was an a/c repairman doing service work at a residence when he was shot and killed. Thornton was arrested by Harris County Criminal Warrants 1/2 https://t.co/bfCzgYWW7N — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 22, 2022

Investigators without incident. He is currently booked into the Harris County Jail. #HouNews 2/2 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 22, 2022