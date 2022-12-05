HCSO: Manhunt continues for 'armed and dangerous' suspect in shooting death of AC repairman

The 51-year-old victim was shot Thursday evening during a service call in southwest Harris County. He died after being airlifted to Memorial Hermann Hospital.

HOUSTON — The Harris County Sheriff's Office has released photos of the suspect wanted in connection with the shooting death of an AC repairman earlier this week.

They describe the gunman as "armed and dangerous." Investigators caution against approaching the suspect but ask anyone who sees him to call 9-1-1.

They're asking residents in the Greater Mission Bend area to check their cameras for additional footage.

The shooting happened around 6:35 p.m. Thursday in the 3900 block of Summit Valley Drive in southwest Harris County.

HCSO investigators say the 51-year-old victim was on a service call when the suspect approached him and shot him several times. He was taken by Life Flight to Memorial Hermann Hospital but he didn't survive. The man's name hasn't been released.

A witness said the suspect entered an unlocked vehicle about a block from the shooting scene, but deputies couldn't find him.

Investigators don't know the motive for the shooting.

The suspect is described as a thin Black male with an afro who was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, red sweat pants with a white emblem on the left side, and red slides.

If you recognize this suspect or have any other information about this case, please call the HCSO homicide unit at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).



Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are eligible for a cash reward.