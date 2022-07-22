Mother involved in abduction of three Kempner children

An Amber Alert has been issued by the Lampasas County Sheriff's Office after a mother failed to show up to her custody hearing.

According to the alert, the victims have been identified as three-year-old Kristine, four-year-old Christine and six-year-old Christopher Robertson II.

Their mother, Kristine Amber Whitehead failed to show up for court after she failed to appear for a custody hearing, according to Lampasas County Sheriff's Office.

The children were last seen June 3 at 3 p.m. at the 400 Block of Pecan St., according to reports. It is not specified what the children or mother were wearing. According to Texas Alerts, the mother is allegedly driving a White Toyota Tundra with the license plate, GJZ8544.

ACTIVE AMBER ALERT for Christopher Robertson II, Christine Robertson, and Kristen Robertson from Lampasas, TX, on 07/22/2022, TX plate GJZ8544. pic.twitter.com/JOXw1Ca04I — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) July 23, 2022

If you have any information on the children or mothers whereabouts, Call (512) 556-8255 to report information to the Lampasas County Sheriff's Office.