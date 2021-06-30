Man accused of breaking into ex-wife's home, shooting her appears in court

Aaron Wright is accused of breaking into his ex-wife’s home and shooting her multiple times. He appeared in court Wednesday but is out on bond.

HOUSTON — The man accused of breaking into his ex-wife's house and shooting her appeared in court Wednesday.

According to the court hearing, 42-year-old Aaron Wright turned off the electricity of the home, broke the glass out of the back door and shot his ex-wife, Andrea, multiple times. Andrea's friends said she tried to get a restraining order before the shooting, but was unsuccessful.

"She went through a lot to get that temporary one. They denied that permanent one. (They) Said her life wasn’t in danger," friend Melissa Geoghagan said.

Wright's bond was set at $175,000. He has bonded out of jail, worrying Andrea's loved ones.

"I was so angry. Why? How? What makes this OK? He has nothing to lose. He is going to back and try to finish what he started. He needs to stay in jail," Geoghagan said.

Wright's attorney said Wright is entitled to a bond.

"He has been given strict restriction on the bond. He can't leave his house and when he is at work he can't leave his work. I don’t know what more he can do," attorney Christopher Tritico said.

As part of his bond condition, Wright was ordered to wear an ankle monitor. He has a curfew and is not allowed to go near within 200 feet of his ex-wife. He's not allowed to see his kids or have any firearms. He will be drug tested.

Friends said Andrea is expected to recover. They said she has undergone several surgeries. They started a GoFundMe account to help with the medical expenses.