Former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean has been indicted on a murder charge in the death of Atatiana Jefferson.

Jefferson, 28, was playing video games with her 8-year-old nephew when Dean walked into her backyard. She had gotten up to look out the window when she was shot, police records show.

Dean, 35, was indicted Friday by a Tarrant County grand jury.

A neighbor had called police requesting a welfare check after he saw the door open at the Fort Worth home. The officers were told it was an "open structure" call. They parked around the corner.

Dean's body camera footage shows the officer look through the glass storm door before walking around the side of the house, opening a gate to the backyard, peering around the corner and then walking into the backyard.

The officer fired from outside the house into the window, striking Jefferson. Her nephew told investigators that his aunt "yelled out in pain," according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

The arrest warrant states three times that Dean did not announce that he was a police officer when he walked around the house.

Dean did not give any statement to Fort Worth investigators on why he shot, officials said.

In such investigations, it's common for a police officer to give a statement to investigators and to the internal affairs division of their police department

Dean resigned before he could be fired, Fort Worth Police Department officials said.

The officer who was dispatched with Dean only saw “Jefferson’s face through the window” when Dean shot once into the house, the warrant says.

Jefferson's nephew told police that his aunt had taken her handgun from her purse before she looked out the window, the affidavit says.

