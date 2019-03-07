SPRING, Texas — A community in Spring is trying to understand why a 2-year-old boy was killed in his family’s garage.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez is calling it a "senseless tragedy."

Sheriff Gonzalez said Ivory West Jr., or TJ as he was known to those who loved him, his father and another man were all shot just before midnight in the garage of an apartment on Trailing Vine Road.

They say two men walked into the garage area and started shooting.

The father was shot up to 10 times.

The other man was hit in the leg.

Sheriff Gonzalez said the father is in serious condition but he and the other man are expected to survive.

Their names are not being released for their safety.

Sadly, TJ was killed.

People who live in the community are trying to figure out why someone would take the life of an innocent child.

RELATED: Robbers on the run after fatally shooting 2-year-old boy, wounding dad and friend

Uniqua Anderson is one of the many parents at Trailing Vine apartments hugging their kids a little tighter on Wednesday night.

“It’s too close to home," Anderson said. "We’re supposed to be able to feel safe in the comfort of our home and just knowing that you can’t even do that in your garage is sad.”

Anderson lives close to where TJ was gunned down.

She said TJ would smile and wave at anybody who went by and loved playing outside.

“He was a sweetheart. He has a really cute smile," Anderson said. "He was a handsome little boy for his age so it kind of heartbreaking to see that."

Tanika Martinez lives in the apartment above the garage and said she hear the gunshots.

"It’s right under us," Martinez said. "I thought they were fireworks at first but clearly they weren’t.”

However, the sheriff said there were fireworks before, during, or after the shooting.

He believes they may have been used as a distraction by the suspects.

Now, what used to be TJ’s playground is a small memorial in his honor as neighbors and strangers try to cope with yet another tragedy involving children.

Christopher Hawkins stopped by the scene after hearing about TJ’s death to drop off a teddy bear.

“Anything like this it touches me and I can’t help but just to reach out and do what I’m supposed to do," he said.



TJ’s mom and another child were home during that shooting.

The suspects demanded money from her but left when she told them she didn’t have any.

“I can just imagine what the mother’s going through so my heart aches for the little boy and the family," Martinez said.

Neighbors out here fear these suspects live nearby since they ran away on foot.

Sheriff Gonzalez said anyone with any information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 713.222.TIPS.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM