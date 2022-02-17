'I didn’t scream loud enough' | Parents say they told Arlene Alvarez to duck down as their truck was hit

Tony Earls, 41, the man who is accused of firing the shots that struck Arlene, is scheduled to be in court Thursday morning.

HOUSTON — There are growing calls for justice in the death of 9-year-old Arlene Alvarez. A vigil was held Wednesday night where she was shot.

Houston police said Arlene was hit by a stray bullet when a man opened fire on a fleeing suspect during a robbery. Arlene’s family’s truck was passing by when a bullet came through the back window, hitting the young girl in the head.

Tony Earls, 41, the man who is accused of firing the shots that struck Arlene, is scheduled to be in court Thursday morning on an aggravated assault with serious bodily injury charge. That charge may now be upgraded since Arlene has died.

Hundreds of people showed up at the southeast Houston bank where Arlene was shot to mourn this little girl and to rally behind her family. They demanded answers as to how this could have happened.

Now, they want justice after they say Earls took matters into his own hands by shooting at their truck after an alleged robbery.

Wednesday afternoon, the family shared heartbreaking new details about the moments just before Arlene was shot.

“I told everyone to get down and Arlene’s the only one that didn’t get down. She had her headphones in,” Armando Álvarez, her father, said during a press conference.

“We were like, ‘duck down, duck down Arlene.’ And I didn’t scream loud enough. I didn’t know she had her headphones on,” said her mother, Gwen Alvarez.

Police said the robbery suspect who Earls was shooting at when he hit Arlene is still on the loose. They're urging anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

Earls remains in custody at this time with his bond set currently at $100,000.