Man accused of attacking 86-year-old woman now charged with murder for another crime

Melvin Walker, 60, is accused of killing Daniel Arguijo on June 9 at the Palms at Cypress Station apartments.

HOUSTON — The man accused of attacking and robbing an 86-year-old woman is now charged with murder for another crime.

When Michael Arguijo saw the video of a man putting a woman in a headlock and forcing her inside her home, he had no idea that the same man would later be accused of killing his brother.

According to court documents, Melvin Walker, 60, is accused of killing Daniel Arguijo on June 9 at the Palms at Cypress Station apartments. This happened just two weeks before the attack on the 86-year-old woman.

Murder and aggravated robbery aren't the only charges Walker is facing.

In the past week, police have filed six additional charges against Walker who's already served decades in prison.

The 86-year-old woman who was attacked is out of the hospital but still needs "extensive physical therapy" as she recovers from her injuries.

"On behalf of our family, we would like to thank the media for getting the video and story out to the public so promptly, along with the courageous and caring Houstonians that shared the story throughout the multiple social media sites," the woman's daughter said in a statement. "We believe that this made all of the difference in apprehending the criminal that brutally attacked our mother."