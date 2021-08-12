Suspect dead after opening fire on deputy in northeast Harris County, sheriff says

The suspect was earlier reported to be barricaded in a home.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A suspect is dead after he earlier opened fire on a deputy constable in northeast Harris County late Thursday morning, the sheriff said.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted law enforcement suffered minor injuries as well.

The scene initially happened in a neighborhood in the 8500 block of Nemard, not far from the Sheldon area. Two air ambulances could be seen landing there just after 12 p.m.

The sheriff's office earlier tweeted that Pct. 3 Deputy Constables went to a home where there was an armed, barricaded suspect. The suspect allegedly fired at law enforcement before barricading himself inside the home.

There was a deputy who was unable to leave the scene while the suspect remained barricaded but eventually sheriff deputies were able to safely remove the deputy and another person who was trapped inside the home with the suspect.

The suspect was able to get away and led deputies on a chase towards Chambers County. He eventually crashed out while still firing at law enforcement, according to Gonzalez.

The suspect was shot and taken to the hospital by helicopter where he died, Gonzalez confirmed.

The male suspect sustained a gunshot wound. He’s being taken to a hospital by Lifeflight. Law Enforcement officers suffered minor injuries. I’m headed to initial scene on Nemard Ln. #HouNews https://t.co/MLI57E7dja — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) August 12, 2021