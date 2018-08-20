BAYTOWN, Texas -- Police confirm the 84-year-old man shot in a drive-by last week in Baytown has died.

The search continues for his killers.

The crime happened Wednesday morning in the 8600 block of Pinehurst. Police say the man was walking in a secluded residential neighborhood when a suspect drove by and shot the man in the back. Surveillance video of the suspects was released the next day.

Police are looking for a light-colored four-door sedan, possibly a Chevrolet, with a missing front license plate.

Anyone with information on the vehicle, the suspect or other details in this case is urged to contact Baytown Police Department Homicide Division at (281) 420-7181 or Baytown Crime Stoppers at (281) 427-TIPS (8477).

