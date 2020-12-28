$8,000 in rings stolen from southwest Houston store, police say

HOUSTON — Crime Stoppers is searching for multiple suspects accused of stealing as much as $8,000 from a business in southwest Houston.
Houston police responded at 1:10 p.m. on Nov. 29 to a business in the 10800 block of S. Post Oak Road.
Investigators said four men pulled up to the business in a white car, possibly a Nissan Versa, and three men got out of th vehicle.
Four suspects wanted in $8,000 jewelry theft, police say
Two men went into the store while the third man held the door open, police said. The suspects are accused of smashing a jewelry display with a hammer and then leaving with about 70 women's rings.
They then left.
Investigators believe the same suspects were involved in several similar cases in the area.
Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.