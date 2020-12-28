$8,000 in rings stolen from southwest Houston store, police say

Four men went to the business and left with 70 women's rings, according to Crime Stoppers of Houston.

HOUSTON — Crime Stoppers is searching for multiple suspects accused of stealing as much as $8,000 from a business in southwest Houston.

Houston police responded at 1:10 p.m. on Nov. 29 to a business in the 10800 block of S. Post Oak Road.

Investigators said four men pulled up to the business in a white car, possibly a Nissan Versa, and three men got out of th vehicle.

Two men went into the store while the third man held the door open, police said. The suspects are accused of smashing a jewelry display with a hammer and then leaving with about 70 women's rings.

They then left.