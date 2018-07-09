HOUSTON - Houston Police have arrested a man accused of murdering his wife during a domestic dispute Thursday in west Houston.

Richard Engelbrink, 80, is charged with murder.

Related: Woman killed, suspect in custody after alleged domestic dispute in west Houston

Police say a woman in her 60s was involved in the alleged dispute just before noon Thursday at a home in the 220 block of Faust. They say she ran to a home next door and collapsed in the yard. A construction worker there called 911.

The woman was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

© 2018 KHOU