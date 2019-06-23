FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — An 8-year-old girl who was critically injured in a hit-and-run earlier this week is dead, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.

She was hit by a driver who ran a stop sign and did not stop to help her, according to the sheriff's office.

The girl had been in critical condition since the crash happened Thursday at Bissonnet and Hodges Bend near Sugar Land.

A 39-year-old woman is charged with felony failure to stop and render aid. Investigators say 39-year-old Angela Smith is cooperating with their investigation.

Deputies said Smith admitted to hitting something, but kept going because she has a suspended license.

It was not immediately clear whether charges would be upgraded.

Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls said the girl was with two other children when she was struck by Smith's car.

