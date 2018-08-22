HOUSTON - Shelby Taylor Wyse, 25, appeared in court on Wednesday morning after she was arrested and charged with robbery the day before.

Officials say Wyse, an employee of a bank, was arrested in connection to the violent attack on two business owners in northwest Houston.

In court Wednesday a judge gave her $75,000 bond.

“All the pieces to this investigation are falling into place and we anticipate filing more criminal charges on others we believe to be involved. No one will escape justice on this matter,” said Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman in a statement Tuesday.

In an interview on Monday, Herman said he and his deputies were working to arrest the bank employee.

One of the victims withdrew $75,000 in cash from the bank last week and deputies believe Wyse tipped off the suspects.

"Our investigation has taken us in the direction to know that there was someone inside the bank, an employee at the bank, that was possibly involved in this and we'll be getting a warrant for her very shortly, and she will be held accountable also." Herman said on Monday.

Johnson turned himself in to a police agency in downtown Houston on Monday, Herman said.

Suspect Travonn Johnson is in custody ! He is the suspected driver of the Chrysler 300 that ran over the victims in the violent robbery last Friday. More arrests will be coming hopefully today! pic.twitter.com/AsWInhIGu7 — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) August 20, 2018

Johnson is accused of attacking a couple outside their business with three other suspects Friday morning. He is believed to be the driver in the attack who kicked the couple before running over the woman involved.

The four suspects reportedly followed the woman from the bank and when she arrived at her business, they attacked her and attempted to steal her purse.

Authorities are still looking for the remaining two suspects involved.

The bank is located at 12907 Farm to Market 1960 Road W in northwest Houston.

The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition but she is expected to survive. Her husband was treated for injuries on the scene.

The entire incident was caught on surveillance footage. Constable Mark Herman's Office shared the graphic video with the public during a press conference Friday afternoon.

Warning: The video below may be disturbing to some viewers

