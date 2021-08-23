Man shot and killed outside convenience store on Houston's south side, police say

Anyone with information that could help HPD can call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

HOUSTON — Police are looking for the man who allegedly ran away after he fatally shot another man outside a store on Houston’s south side late Sunday.

Houston police said the shooting happened in the 7300 block of Hurtgen Forest, not far from the 610 South Loop, just before 11 p.m.

Police responded to the scene and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators say they are reviewing surveillance video from the store. The gunman ran away on foot — a detailed description was not immediately released, nor were any photos.