HOUSTON — A devastated family is pleading for help after their loved one was killed in a hit-and-run in southwest Houston.

The crime happened in July. On Wednesday, Houston Crime Stoppers offered a reward up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and charging of the person responsible.

Police said Naponcey Thomas, 72, was crossing McHard road when he was hit by a car headed east. It happened just before 10 p.m. on July 18.

At this time police do not have a description of the suspect’s car as the driver did not stop to render aid. Thomas later died at the hospital.

At a press conference Wednesday morning the victim’s sister broke down in tears as she asked for help finding her brothers killer.

“To whoever is out there, you know you’re out there, I loved my brother, you ran over my brother and just left him out there,” said Loretta Richon. “If you could have stopped just a few minutes, you might have saved his life. So please know, god knows you killed my brother, please let us know you killed my brother. Please, please turn yourself in. He was a good person, 72 years old, and he still had a lot of life, he had family, we loved him. Please, please, please.”

If you have any information about this crime call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

