HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Deputies in north Harris County are looking for the pickup driver who struck and killed a bicyclist late Sunday evening.

The incident happened just before 9 p.m. on Seven Mile Lane near William Tell, according to Dashana Cheek-McNeal with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators believe the cyclist and the suspect were both going southbound along with another vehicle. When the suspect went to pass the other vehicle that was making a turn, he struck the bicyclist.

Witnesses said the suspect didn’t stop to check on the cyclist and instead sped away and then got on the nearby Hardy Toll Road. Bystanders and paramedics performed CPR, but the victim died on the way to the hospital.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic male who is 40 to 50 years old. He was driving a dark color 2005 to 2010 Dodge Ram pickup truck, deputies said.

Deputies said while the roadway is dark, the bicycle had reflectors but no lights. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should call the sheriff's office at 713-221-6000 or Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.