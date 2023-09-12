Police: 7-Eleven clerk tied with phone cables, pepper sprayed during robbery in League City

Police said the suspect got away after a customer pulled into the parking lot.

LEAGUE CITY, Texas — A 7-Eleven employee is recovering after being tied up and pepper sprayed during a robbery in League City.

Police said the robbery happened Tuesday just after 1 a.m. at the 7-Eleven on W. Main St. near the Gulf Freeway.

Officers said the suspect walked into the store and immediately pepper sprayed the 21-year-old employee who was standing at the counter. The suspect then took the employee into the office and tied his hands and feet with phone cables before pepper spraying him again.

The suspect then managed to fill up two trash bags with cigarettes and other tobacco products before taking off when a customer pulled into the parking lot.

Police said the suspect was between 5 feet 8 and 10 inches tall and wore a baseball cap, face mask, and a gray jumpsuit with black shoes. He was also wearing a red backpack during the robbery.

Anyone with information should contact the League City Police Department at 281-332-2566.