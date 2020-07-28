65-year-old woman rescued during human trafficking sting at Houston massage parlor

The victim can’t speak or understand English and has no family or friends in the United States.

HOUSTON — A 65-year-old human trafficking victim has been rescued from a massage parlor in northwest Houston.

The owner of G Massage at 5145 Antoine Drive faces a charge of felony promotion of prostitution.

Jingxia Sun, 39, was busted last week during an undercover sting by the Harris County Precinct One Human Trafficking Division. They initiated the investigation after a tip about prostitution at the massage parlor.

The woman who was rescued was living at the business near Hwy. 290 because she had nowhere else to go, according to Precinct One.

The victim can’t speak or understand English and has no family or friends in the United States.

Investigators say she was recruited online from Los Angeles.

Precinct One is working with Rescue USA and the YMCA to provide the woman with resources and a safe place to stay.

They say if you see signs of human trafficking you can call their human trafficking hotline at (832) 927-1650.