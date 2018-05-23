RICHMOND, Texas – A 64-year-old woman was arrested after deputies say she was caught on video having improper contact with a juvenile in custody at the Fort Bend County Juvenile Facility.

According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, Deborah Helen Sutter, 64, of Rosenberg, was arrested and charged with indecency with a child 2nd degree. She remains in the county jail on a $50,000 bond.

Deputies said she was arrested at her place of employment in Sugar Land after an investigation began on May 16.

“This case is disturbing and disgusting,” said Sheriff Troy Nehls. “Here is a woman who completely took advantage of her position as a mentor to behave as a predator.”

Surveillance footage captured improper contact between Sutter and a juvenile in custody at the Fort Bend County Juvenile Facility. Sutter was a volunteer/mentor at the facility which enabled her to gain access to the juvenile.

Deputies met with the facility’s staff and reviewed surveillance footage of Sutter’s visits and found there were several occasions that Sutter made sexual contact with the juvenile.

Deputies are gathering information as to all the juveniles Sutter has mentored since she gained access to them approximately three years ago.

The mentoring program is set up by the Fort Bend County Juvenile Probation Department, which runs background checks and fingerprint checks on the mentors annually.

Detectives said they interviewed Sutter, who has admitted to the indecency with a child.

This case is still under investigation.

If there are more victims, they are encouraged to contact deputies. Also, if anyone is aware if Sutter has been a volunteer in any child related activities, schools or churches, please contact the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office at 281-341-4665.

