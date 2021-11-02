CHECK YOUR TICKETS: $6.25M Lotto Texas ticket sold in Baytown

The winning numbers were: 26-27-34-37-48-53.

BAYTOWN, Texas — Attention Baytown residents -- or those who travel to Baytown frequently.

A $6.25 million Lotto Texas Ticket was sold at the Rush 3 convenience store located at 5495 FM 3180 Road.

The winning ticket was for the February 10 drawing. It was a Quick Pick that matched all six numbers drawn: 26-27-34-37-48-53.

The lucky winner, who has yet to claim their prize, selected the cash value option which means they will receive $4,972,487.61 before taxes.

“If you have the winning ticket, we encourage you to sign it and put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice, and call the Texas Lottery to schedule an appointment to claim the prize,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “We look forward to celebrating with the latest winner of Texas’ first jackpot game, Lotto Texas.”

The jackpot for the next Lotto Texas drawing is on Saturday, Feb. 13. The estimated grand prize is $5 million.