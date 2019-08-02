HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two schools south of Cypress were placed on lockdown early Friday after a nearby home burglary led to a suspect search, the sheriff's office says.

Cy-Lakes High School and McFee Elementary were on lockdown, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The sheriff says an early investigation indicates six juvenile suspects were possibly involved in the burglary of a nearby home. They then fled to the school property.

They have been detained, and the lockdown has been lifted.