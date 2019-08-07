FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Honduran immigrants who had previously been deported from the U.S. have been arrested again, this time in Fort Bend County.

These suspects are accused of burglarizing 70 homes in unincorporated parts of the county. Deputies said the group targeted Indian, Asian and Middle Eastern communities for the past year, looking for jewelry and money.

Fort Bend County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Marvin Manuel Menjivar-Mejia, 32, Denis Ariel Hernandez-Cruz, 28, Marlon Rivera-Hernandez, 41, Selvin Rivera-Hernandez, 33, Elvin Ayala Lopez, 19, and Yoandris Miro, 25. The suspects all have federal immigration holds.

Deputies said the suspects were part of a group targeting communities within unincorporated Fort Bend County, Houston, Sugar Land and Pearland.

