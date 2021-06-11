Baytown police name 5th person of interested in shooting death of pregnant woman

Domonique Million, 23, was gunned down inside her apartment and police haven’t made any arrests in the case.

BAYTOWN, Texas — Baytown police have named a fifth person of interest in the shooting death of a young pregnant woman.

They now want to question 19-year-old Zaviay Turner about the murder of 23-year-old Domonique Million, who was seven months pregnant.

Police were already looking for four other persons of interest in the case: 19-year-old Aaron Heads Jr; 22-year-old Larry Harris; 21-year-old Deavante Williams; and 21-year-old Ernest Adams.

No charges have been filed in the case.

Million was inside her apartment on Garth Road when she was struck in the head by a bullet on May 24, Baytown police said.

She died after being airlifted to the hospital but doctors were able to successfully deliver her baby girl.

The infant is being cared for by Million’s mother.

A 20-year-old man who was shot outside the apartment is recovering after surgery at Memorial Hermann Hospital.

Detectives don't know the motive, but they believe the apartment was targeted.