HOUSTON — A judge has set a $500,000 bond for the man wanted in connection to the murder of the woman shot to death while in the car with her husband.

Tekoney Blackledge, 19, was arrested in Harrison County, Mississippi on July 27, according to the Harrison County jail website.

Blackledge appeared in court overnight. He has been charged with murder for the death of 62-year-old Saron James and was given a $250,000 bond.

He has also been charged with felony offense engaging in organized criminal activity and was given another $250,000 bond, bringing the total to $500,000.

On July 16, James and her husband were on Old Greenhouse Road coming from the doctor’s office when they thought they heard fireworks.

James' husband was behind the wheel and he said when he looked over at his wife, she has a gunshot wound to the head.

James was rushed to the hospital where she later died. Her husband was not injured in the shooting.

Court documents also revealed that Blackedge was treated for a gunshot wound two days after the fatal shooting of James.

