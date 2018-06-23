HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Deputies are looking for the person who hit a child with their vehicle Friday night and fled the scene.

The accident happened around 9:45 p.m. in Katy near Plantation Myrtles Dr. & Amelia Plantation Dr.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the 5-year-old boy was walking across the street when someone driving a gray Chevrolet Silverado hit him. The person did not stop and render aid.

The boy was taken to the hospital by life flight. He suffered a broken arm and leg. He is expected to be okay.

HCSO is asking anyone with information on this case to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

