HPD: Mom tries to shoot dog; bullet ricochets and strikes her 5-year-old son

Angela Mia Vargas, 24, is charged with deadly conduct after accidentally shooting her son, according to Houston Police.

A woman was arrested after her 5-year-old was shot and wounded in north Houston over the weekend.

The boy was taken to the hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, Houston police say.

His mother, 24-year-old Angelia Mia Vargas, was later arrested and charged with deadly conduct – discharge of firearm.

Police say Vargas was trying to shoot a dog running loose across the street from her home on Dunham.

They say she fired three shots at the dog with a small-caliber pistol and one bullet ricocheted and struck her son in the abdomen.