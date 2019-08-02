HOUSTON — Gamblers were caught in the middle of a police raid at a suspected illegal game room in southeast Houston late Thursday.

The raid happened around 9 p.m. on College Avenue, according to Harris County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office.

Deputy constables say this is the third time authorities have busted up the facility since June.

Deputies and DPS Troopers raided the business, saying they won't to tolerate this kind of illegal activity.

Authorities seized thousands of dollars they found in a nearby trash bin. They also seized about 200 gaming machines.

Deputies say there was a large group of people gambling inside when they made the bust, including several elderly people.

Deputies say people who run this kind of illegal establishment are preying on customers who are living on fixed incomes. They added the machines are rigged against them.

Along with that, authorities say illegal game rooms lead to other serious crimes like robbery and homicide.

In total, five people were detained overnight.