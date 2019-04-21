BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating after a shooting last night in the north end.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired at E&L Touch of Class, located 3130 Concord about 2:02 a.m. Sunday, April 21. When they arrived on scene, they found a 43-year-old Beaumont man lying near the street, Officer Carol Riley said in a release. He was unresponsive and had a gunshot wound to the abdomen, Riley said.

Officers administered first aid until EMS arrived and took him to St. Elizabeth's Hospital where he was reported to be in critical condition and undergoing surgery.

Beaumont Police posted on their Facebook page around 4:30 p.m. Sunday that the man died from his injuries and identified him as Darrell Howard.

Anyone with information about this crime should call Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at (409)833-TIPS or download the P3 TIPS app. You can use your smartphone or computer to submit your tip.

All tips are anonymous and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

This is a developing story. 12News will update with more if and when we receive confirmed information.

