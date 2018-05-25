A 40-year-old Beaumont man has been arrested in connection with a recent package bomb that detonated at a Beaumont church and a device that was found at a Beaumont Starbucks.

Jonathan Matthew Torres, 40, has been arrested in connection with both devices according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in Beaumont.

Beaumont Police received a suspicious note on April 27, 2018, one day after a device was discovered at a Beaumont Starbuck's, that read, "Do you want Bmt to become another Austin?" according to the criminal complaint against Torres.

The note was singed "J Hancock."

He will appear in federal court on May 29, 2018 on charges of the use of an explosive to damage property, mailing a threatening communication and possession of an unregistered destructive device the release said.

If convicted he faces a minimum of five years and up to 20 years in federal prison the release said.

Torres was arrested at his home in the 4400 block of El Paso Avenue late Thursday afternoon without incident according to the release.

Investigators found multiple containers of the same type of explosive material used in both the St Stephen's Church and Starbucks devices.

They also found postal boxes similar ones used in both devices, a receipt for the purchase of the same type of string, similar zip-ties and packing tape similar to what was used in the device at Starbuck's as well as other components similar to both devices the release said.

Torres is accused of leaving a "homemade destructive device" inside a U.S. Postal Service priority mail box at the Starbucks on Dowlen Road in Beaumont on April 26, 2018.

The device did not explode, however, police said at the time that had it detonated as intended it could have caused injuries.

A note made with peel and stick letters on a note card found with the device at Starbuck's read "HAJI DIE USE --JH" according to the criminal complaint.

"Haji" is often used as a derogatory term for someone of Arabic descent and, according to Merrian-Webster Dictionary, is a term for a Muslim who has made a pilgrimage to Mecca.

Torres is also accused of detonating a bomb at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church on Delaware Street in Beaumont on May 10, 2018.

The bomb at St Stephen's damaged the church's office building but no one was injured.

If you have any information related to these events, please call Beaumont Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477) or 1-800-CALL-FBI.

This case is being investigated by the Beaumont Police Department, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, FBI, U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Christopher T. Tortorice and Russell James are prosecuting the case the release said.

