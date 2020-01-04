CHANNELVIEW, Texas — A 40-minute chase spanning 25 miles ended after the suspects eventually surrendered in Channelview overnight.

This started just after midnight early Wednesday on the North Freeway near Crosstimbers. Houston police said they tried to pull over the suspect vehicle for a minor traffic violation, but the driver led them on a chase.

The driver led police on a chase covering the North Freeway, North Beltway 8, 610 North Loop, and the East Freeway before the pursuit ended in a motel parking lot in the 15800 block of the East Freeway in Channelview.

The suspects surrendered without further incident, police said. No word on why the suspects did not pull over.

