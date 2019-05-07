HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two children and two adults were burned after someone fired shots into their vehicle, causing fireworks inside of it to go off, according to the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office.

Investigators are at the scene in the 1800 block of West Mount Houston, where they say road rage led to the shooting.

Two, possibly three people are being airlifted to hospitals for treatment, the fire marshal's office said. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation into the shooting. The fireworks were inside of the vehicle when it was hit with gunfire.