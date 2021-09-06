Violent night: At least 4 dead after unrelated shootings across Houston — man pumping gas among victims

Among the victims was a man who was pumping gas at a southwest side gas station late Tuesday.

HOUSTON — It was another violent night in the city of Houston where multiple shootings were reported late Tuesday into early Wednesday.

Note: the video in this story is a raw clip with HPD at the scene of Tuesday night's fatal gas station shooting

The latest of those was reported just before 7 a.m. in the 7000 block of Bellfort Street. Houston police said a man was confirmed dead at the scene. No further details were immediately provided.

In all, at least four deaths were reported overnight. Two people were critically wounded. The scenes were all unrelated.

Two found wounded in downtown pickup

Among the shootings were a man and woman who were critically hurt when someone opened fire on their Toyota pickup truck. They fled and called 911 from a different location in downtown Houston near the courthouses.

Man fatally shot at gas station late Tuesday

At another scene, a man was killed by multiple suspects as he filled up his SUV at a gas station in the Willowbend area. Police said they believe it was a targeted killing.

Man found dead in roadway

In the 4000 block of Market Street, a resident called 911 after they found a man in his 60s fatally shot in the roadway. That gunfire was reported around midnight. So far no arrests have been announced in that case.

Anyone who has information about any of the above shootings can call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Homeowner opens fire when someone breaks in