4 children injured in crash near Tiki Island, police officer taken to hospital after separate crash at the scene

The driver of the vehicle with 8 kids has been charged with intoxication assault.

TIKI ISLAND, Texas — Four children were injured in a crash involving an alleged intoxicated driver Friday night near Tiki Island.

Police said the vehicle they were in crashed just after it exited I-45 northbound of Tiki Island. The driver has been charged with intoxication assault.

Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said that there were two adults and eight children in the vehicle and said none of the children had seatbelts on or were in child seats.

The children were transported to a nearby hospital. Sheriff Trochesset said the most serious injury among the children was a broken leg.