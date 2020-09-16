37-year-old man accused of child sex assault, wanted by Houston police

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case.

HOUSTON — Houston police and Crime Stoppers are looking for a man in his thirties who is wanted on a charge of sexual assault of a child.

Crime Stoppers on Wednesday morning released his photo, hoping someone will know the whereabouts of 37-year-old Jose Luna-Cervantes.

It was June 26 when police were told of the sexual assault of a child in the 14100 block of Highway 249. The suspect is accused of assaulting the victim on multiple occasions, police said.

Luna-Cervantes is described as a Hispanic male who is about five feet seven inches tall, weighing 180 to 210 pounds. He has brown eyes and short black hair and a black beard. The suspect has a tattoo of the Virgin Mary on his left forearm and also has tattoos on his left shoulder and left side of his neck.

