More than 360 marijuana plants found in grow house

Deputies said the plants were a part of an extensive indoor marijuana operation.
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Pct. 5 deputies are investigating after more than 360 marijuana plants were found inside a northwest Houston home, Constable Ted Heap's office said.

The discovery happened this week in the 6100 black of Nancet. Deputies said the plants were a part of an extensive indoor marijuana operation.

According to officials, drug dealers often rent houses and turn them into indoor marijuana nurseries, harvesting several crops a year.

The investigation is ongoing, and the homeowner is fully cooperating, officials said.

