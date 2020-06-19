Houston police searching for 34-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a child

HOUSTON — Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Special Victims Division are asking the public for information on the whereabouts of Jacory Duncan.
The 34-year-old man is wanted on a charge of sexual assault of a child, police said.
The crime allegedly occurred on August 26, 2017 in northeast Houston. Police said the suspect sexually assaulted a juvenile victim in the 7000 block of the North Loop East.
Duncan is described as a black male with brown eyes and black hair. He is about five feet, six inches tall, and he weighs 125 pounds.
Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.
