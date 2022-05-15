Car discovered riddled with bullets after rollover crash involving 3 women

Details are limited, but the three women were injured after their vehicle hit a tree and then rolled over.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An investigation is underway after a crash leads to deputies discovering a vehicle riddled with bullets and three women inside.

The crash happened Saturday night around 10:30 p.m. in the 14000 block of Ella Boulevard.

Harris County Precinct 4 deputies were responding to what appeared to be a violent car crash.

Precinct 4 says the vehicle hit a tree and then rolled with three women inside.

When deputies arrived, they discovered the vehicle was also riddled with bullet holes.

Deputies say all three women were injured, but did not say if they were hurt from the crash or a possible shooting.

The severity of their injuries is not known at this time. Deputies did not say what led up to the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.