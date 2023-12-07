3 people shot at apartment complex in Pasadena, police say

The shooting happened at an apartment complex on Jenkins Rd. There's no word yet on a suspect or suspects.

PASADENA, Texas — Pasadena police are investigating a triple shooting at an apartment complex.

Two men and a woman were injured, according to Sgt. Raul Granados with PPD. Two victims were airlifted to Memorial Hermann by Life Flight. The other victim was taken by ambulance to HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast on Spencer Highway in Pasadena.

He said they got the call about the shooting at 1705 Jenkins Rd. near Strawberry Rd. around 11:45 a.m.

Granados didn't have any information yet on a suspect or suspects.

